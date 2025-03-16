Swiss Diamond Cookware Enters US Corporate Incentive Market
Unlike most consumer brands distributed in the corporate marketplace for incentives, rewards, and recognition, this maker of premium cookware has entered the market with a corporate sales web site linked from its home page.
Charlotte, NC, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Swiss Diamond, dedicated to innovation in high-quality cookware, has entered the US incentive, rewards, and recognition market with a website dedicated to corporate gifting and incentive. The corporate sales web site is promoted from a link from its home page, relatively uncommon even among leading brands.
Established in 1974 in Sierre, Switzerland, Swiss Diamond® says it is at the “forefront of redefining cookware through scientific innovation.” In 2001 it introduced “a revolutionary nonstick coating that has become the hallmark of XD products, setting new global standards,” and has plans for new innovations later this year. Its stainless- and non-stick cookware is now available in 38 countries.
Explains Amir Alon, CEO, “With the ever-increasing number of enthusiastic private consumers happily using Swiss Diamond cookware at home, many have called our corporate offices to inquire about options for purchasing cookware products as corporate gifts for their employees, customers and business partners. It came to a point that we had to open a department dedicated to satisfying this market and ensuring that every gift makes a lasting impression while reflecting the unique brand of our customers as well.”
He continues, “The business rewards team is designed to make the gifting experience as effortless and rewarding as possible. With Swiss Diamond, choosing the perfect gift for employees and clients is not just simple — it’s a way to inspire excellence. We especially value working with the many incentive, recognition, loyalty, gifting and other companies that help their clients enhance performance and relationships through curated gifting.”
He continues, “From custom messages and logos to personalized greeting cards and exclusive gift wrapping, we provide a seamless, elegant experience. Our gifting experts will help select the perfect cookware to fit the budget, with a wide range of high-quality options from nonstick to stainless steel suiting every taste and need. Each gift arrives securely packaged and ready to impress, complete with helpful cooking tips and resources to inspire delicious meals. Plus, with our 100% satisfaction guarantee, you can gift with confidence, knowing Swiss Diamond cookware is as thoughtful as it is practical.”
What makes this brand unique, beyond having a CEO clearly committed to the Corporate gifts market? “Corporate gifting with Swiss Diamond combines luxury and practicality, offering premium cookware that leaves a lasting impression. With customization, elegant wrapping, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, each gift feels personal and meaningful. Strengthen relationships with a thoughtful, high-quality gift that clients and employees will truly appreciate,” the company recommends.
For More Information
Baker Stout
704-900-6622
baker@swissmadebrandsusa.com
