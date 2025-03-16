Avenida Brazil Steakhouse to Close The Woodlands Location
Houston, TX, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avenida Brazil Steakhouse, a staple in Houston’s vibrant dining scene, has announced that its Woodlands location will close after eight years of serving authentic Brazilian steakhouse fare. The final day of service will be March 23, 2025, marking the end of an era for the beloved dining destination.
"This decision was not made lightly, as The Woodlands community has been an integral part of our mission,” said Katie Aguirre, Events Manager and Business Development of Avenida Brazil. “From overcoming Hurricane Harvey to adapting through COVID-19, our guests have stood by us, and we’re deeply grateful for their support.”
Avenida Brazil is also continuing to grow, with a focus on delivering exceptional churrasco experiences across Texas. "While we have mixed emotions about closing the Woodlands location, Avenida Brazil remains a strong and growing brand," Aguirre said. "We’re always looking for new ways to bring our Brazilian heritage to more communities, and we’re grateful to continue serving guests in Houston and Central Texas."
To celebrate eight incredible years in The Woodlands, Avenida Brazil invites guests to visit the restaurant before March 23 for a final taste of their signature churrasco experience.
Avenida Brazil’s Southwest Houston, Clear Lake, and San Antonio locations will continue to operate as usual, offering dine-in service, online ordering, catering, and private events.
For more information on Avenida Brazil, visit avebrazil.com.
Media Contact:
Chelsey Soto
Events & Community Outreach
chelsey@avebrazil.com
281-900-0850
About Avenida Brazil Churrascaria
Founded in 2008, Avenida Brazil Churrascaria is dedicated to delivering an authentic Brazilian steakhouse experience. With multiple locations across Texas, Avenida Brazil is known for its premium churrasco, exceptional service, and deep-rooted Brazilian traditions.
