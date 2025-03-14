Comedy Night at Gino's Trattoria
Comedy night returns to Gino's.
New Hyde, NY, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Parker headlines this night of dinner and comedy.
Nancy Parker started out as one of the first female stand up comedians in the early seventies in New York City, and she helped pave the way for other female comedians to follow. She managed to succeed while attending the all boy’s club and has appeared on major talk shows such as Arsenio Hall, Merv Griffin, and Don Kirschner’s Rock Concert, as well as a recurring role on ABC’s show, Sledgehammer. She toured with Peter Allen, and has performed her comedy at Carnegie Hall. In the early nineties, her well known impressions of celebrities made the circuit of Morning Zoos on the radio. For over five years, she was one of the main writers and performers at the American Comedy Network, which provided comedy routines for hundreds of radio stations around the country. She has also written for both Jay Leno and Rosie O’Donnell. Nancy was the first comedian ever to play Caroline’s Comedy Club in New York City, and along with Billy Crystal performed opening night at the famous Comic Strip, also in New York City. As a playwright Nancy has had readings of her play, Stinker at the famed Abingdon Theater in NYC. She’s also had a number of her 10-minute plays produced and this summer her one minute play Sentenced will be performed at the annual Gi60 International Festival in Houston, Texas. She has held quite a few fundraisers for non-profits near and dear to her heart; with the support of her friends, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Mario Cantone, Colin Quinn, Judy Gold, Jeff Ross, and Elayne Boosler, to name a few.
Also performing is Bridget Kavanagh and Debbie Bazza.
This fun filled night is on Friday March 21 at 7pm at Gino's Trattoria-1113 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY. Tickets are $55 for dinner and show. Please call 516-48
Contact
Wilshire Comedy GroupContact
Alan Streisfeld
631-645-5152
www.wilshirecomedygroup.com
