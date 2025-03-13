"Marriage Stands, Commitment Wins": Vol. 1 - Building a Strong Foundation
Forever and a Day Publishing LLC is releasing the first of a series of five anthologies on marriage. The series, "Marriage Stands, Commitment Wins" is a phenomenal collection of stories from married couples from all walks of life.
Woodbridge, VA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marriage Stands, Commitment Wins: A Powerful Anthology Celebrating the Strength of Marriage
Forever and a Day Publishing LLC proudly announces the release of Marriage Stands, Commitment Wins, a compelling anthology that explores the foundation of lasting marriages through heartfelt stories, practical wisdom, and faith-based insights. This collection features powerful testimonies from individuals and couples who have weathered life’s storms and emerged stronger, demonstrating that true commitment can withstand any challenge.
Curated by Antoinette McDonald, CEO of Forever and a Day Publishing LLC, this anthology delves into the essence of building a marriage that stands the test of time. With an emphasis on faith, love, and perseverance, the book provides readers with actionable strategies, uplifting affirmations, and real-life experiences that inspire and encourage those seeking to strengthen their union.
“This book is more than just stories—it’s a movement,” says Mrs. McDonald. “We want to empower couples to invest in their marriage, embrace the journey together, and understand that a strong foundation is key to enduring love.”
This is the first installment in the Marriage Stands, Commitment Wins series, this book covers key topics such as overcoming adversity, keeping God at the center, effective communication, and the power of unwavering commitment. Whether newlyweds, seasoned partners, or individuals seeking relationship wisdom, readers will find invaluable insights and encouragement in these pages.
The anthology is set to launch on March 24, 2025 with the eBook format and on April 14, 2025 with the paperback format. They will be on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble IngramSpark.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or bulk order information, please contact Antoinette McDonald at faadpublishing@gmail.com or (571) 989-2782.
About Forever and a Day Publishing LLC
Forever and a Day Publishing LLC is dedicated to bringing powerful and inspiring stories to life, helping authors share their voices with the world. Focused on themes of faith, family, career, and finances, the company supports writers in turning their dreams into published realities.
Follow Us:
Website: https://faadpublishingllc.com
Instagram: @faadllc
Facebook: @faadllc
Forever and a Day Publishing LLC proudly announces the release of Marriage Stands, Commitment Wins, a compelling anthology that explores the foundation of lasting marriages through heartfelt stories, practical wisdom, and faith-based insights. This collection features powerful testimonies from individuals and couples who have weathered life’s storms and emerged stronger, demonstrating that true commitment can withstand any challenge.
Curated by Antoinette McDonald, CEO of Forever and a Day Publishing LLC, this anthology delves into the essence of building a marriage that stands the test of time. With an emphasis on faith, love, and perseverance, the book provides readers with actionable strategies, uplifting affirmations, and real-life experiences that inspire and encourage those seeking to strengthen their union.
“This book is more than just stories—it’s a movement,” says Mrs. McDonald. “We want to empower couples to invest in their marriage, embrace the journey together, and understand that a strong foundation is key to enduring love.”
This is the first installment in the Marriage Stands, Commitment Wins series, this book covers key topics such as overcoming adversity, keeping God at the center, effective communication, and the power of unwavering commitment. Whether newlyweds, seasoned partners, or individuals seeking relationship wisdom, readers will find invaluable insights and encouragement in these pages.
The anthology is set to launch on March 24, 2025 with the eBook format and on April 14, 2025 with the paperback format. They will be on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble IngramSpark.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or bulk order information, please contact Antoinette McDonald at faadpublishing@gmail.com or (571) 989-2782.
About Forever and a Day Publishing LLC
Forever and a Day Publishing LLC is dedicated to bringing powerful and inspiring stories to life, helping authors share their voices with the world. Focused on themes of faith, family, career, and finances, the company supports writers in turning their dreams into published realities.
Follow Us:
Website: https://faadpublishingllc.com
Instagram: @faadllc
Facebook: @faadllc
Contact
Forever and a Day Publishing LLCContact
Antoinette McDonald
571-989-2782
faadpublishingllc.com
Antoinette McDonald
571-989-2782
faadpublishingllc.com
Categories