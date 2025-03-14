World5 Releases Third Studio Album 3 on Vinyl and CD
Critically Acclaimed International Pop-Rock Band Expands Album Availability.
Reno, NV, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- World5, the internationally recognized pop-rock band, announces the release of their third studio album, 3, now available in both vinyl and CD formats. Following its successful digital release through Spectra Music Group, the album is now accessible to collectors and music enthusiasts who appreciate physical editions.
Since their formation in 2011, World5 has built a global following with their signature blend of pop, rock, and soul. Comprising members from different parts of the world, including the United States, Sweden, and New Zealand, the band has crafted a sound that transcends borders. Their previous albums, Global Experience and Heartbeat of the World, received critical acclaim, establishing their presence in the international music scene. With 3, World5 continues their tradition of delivering music that resonates with listeners worldwide. 3 is produced by Joe Gavito. Vinyl and CD editions can now be purchased at https://elasticstage.com/world5.
“We are beyond excited to release our third studio album, 3, to the world now as well on vinyl and CD,” says World5. “This album is a true representation of who we are as a band and the journey we have been on together. We can’t wait for our fans to hear it and we hope it resonates with them as much as it does with us.”
Critics have praised 3 for its well-crafted compositions and emotive storytelling. Skope Magazine describes it as “excellent work with a mix of songs that have true purpose and connect with people from all over the world.” Razorback Magazine highlights the band’s distinctive style, stating, “The music of World5 is unlike anything else I’ve heard. Their combination of international influences and modern pop-rock sound make for an unforgettable listening experience.”
With 11 thoughtfully arranged tracks, 3 explores themes of human connection, personal growth, and shared experiences. Thomathy Entertainment calls it “a masterful collection of pop-rock tracks that delve into the intricate tapestry of human relationships.” The album reflects the band’s evolution, blending polished musicianship with heartfelt lyrics.
WORLD5 consists of Lou Evans (lead vocals), Joe Gavito (guitars, keyboards, vocals), Steffen Goeres (guitars), Jimmy Olsson (bass), and Raimund Breitfeld Sailon (drums, percussion). Their diverse musical backgrounds and international collaboration have resulted in a unique sound that continues to gain recognition.
WORLD5´s album 3 is available for streaming and digital download through major platforms. Vinyl and CD editions can now be purchased, giving fans the opportunity to experience WORLD5’s music in a tangible format. To listen on preferred music services, visit https://orcd.co/world5.
For more information, visit https://world5music.com.
Rai Breitfeld
(702) 568-7108
www.world5music.com
