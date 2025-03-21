Liquid Starz Launches Liquid Starz Flow, AI-Powered Marketing Cloud for Small Businesses

Liquid Starz introduces Flow, an AI marketing cloud for small businesses. It merges Zoho CRM, HubSpot, ActiveCampaign, Adobe Express, and Sprout Social, simplifying marketing. Benefits: automation, personalization, insights, efficiency, scalability. Founder Amin Lalani highlights affordability and ease of use, aiding small businesses digitally. Liquid Starz, a digital agency, delivers cutting-edge AI.