3DiVi’s New White Paper Reveals Key Biometric Security Threats and Defenses in Digital Banking
Walnut, CA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3DiVi Inc., a leader in computer vision and machine learning solutions, has published a new white paper titled "Threat Model for Remote Biometric Identification Systems."
This in-depth document explores the evolving cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities of remote biometric authentication in digital banking, where biometric facial recognition is used to verify users accessing financial services. It examines various attack vectors exploited by threat actors — such as deepfakes, 3D masks, and video replay — and highlights countermeasures to mitigate these risks.
What’s Inside: Key Highlights
Comprehensive Threat Model – A detailed threat matrix covering threat actors, threats, and implementation strategies.
Biometric attack techniques – Insights into how fraudsters manipulate face recognition systems.
Countermeasure strategies – Best practices for mitigating biometric fraud using AI-driven detection, organizational controls, compliance measures and more.
Industry impact – How financial services and digital platforms can strengthen security in biometric authentication.
This white paper is an essential resource for professionals responsible for securing biometric authentication systems:
CISOs & Cybersecurity Teams – To stay informed on evolving biometric authentication threats and mitigation techniques.
Banks & Fintech Companies – To boost security in remote KYC, identity verification, and fraud prevention.
Regulatory & Compliance Officers – To align biometric security practices with evolving legal and regulatory standards.
AI & Machine Learning Engineers – To identify vulnerabilities in biometric algorithms and improve security models.
Fraud Prevention & Risk Management Teams – To proactively counter emerging threats, including deepfake-based fraud.
Government & Law Enforcement Agencies – To develop robust countermeasures against identity fraud in public services and national security.
As cybercriminals continually adapt their techniques, it is crucial for businesses and security professionals to stay ahead of potential threats. Understanding the risks associated with biometric authentication and implementing proactive security measures can help mitigate fraud and support trust in digital identity verification. The White Paper download link: https://3divi.ai/threat-model-white-paper About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
For more information: https://3divi.ai/
Contact
David Mitchell
+1 408 462 2760
3divi.ai
