Author Rosemary Wickam’s New Book, "The Adventures of Little Timmy," Follows a Tiny Mouse as He Sets Off on a Grand Adventure to Keep a Promise to a Dear Friend
Recent release “The Adventures of Little Timmy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rosemary Wickam is a charming story that centers around Timmy, a tiny mouse who finds it difficult to say goodbye to loved ones. After making a promise to a dear friend, Timmy sets out on a big adventure, where he’ll face countless trials along the way while learning valuable lessons on friendship and love.
Baker City, OR, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rosemary Wickam, who currently teaches first grade and holds a degree in art education K-12, FCS 6-12, and elementary education from Northwest Nazarene College, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Little Timmy”: a heartfelt story that follows a tiny mouse who must learn a valuable lesson about friendship as he travels far and wide to keep a promise to a special friend.
“Timmy’s sobs shook his little body, and tears splashed onto his shirt. ‘When you love someone, Mr. Christmas Tree, does it always have to hurt?’” writes Wickam. “It was easy for Little Timmy to make friends but hard for him to say goodbye. Let’s walk with him as he faces his adventures in friendship, love, and heartache while trying to keep a very special promise. Will he keep it?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Rosemary Wickam’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Little Timmy’s journey to fulfill his promises. With colorful and vibrant artwork by the author to help bring her story to life, “The Adventures of Little Timmy” is sure to delight and resonate with readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Adventures of Little Timmy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
