Author Rosemary Wickam’s New Book, "The Adventures of Little Timmy," Follows a Tiny Mouse as He Sets Off on a Grand Adventure to Keep a Promise to a Dear Friend

Recent release “The Adventures of Little Timmy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rosemary Wickam is a charming story that centers around Timmy, a tiny mouse who finds it difficult to say goodbye to loved ones. After making a promise to a dear friend, Timmy sets out on a big adventure, where he’ll face countless trials along the way while learning valuable lessons on friendship and love.