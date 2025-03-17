Stanley H. Koster’s Newly Released “How Much Jesus Has Done For You” is a Compelling Call to Embrace Faith and the Hope Found in Christ
“How Much Jesus Has Done For You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stanley H. Koster is an inspiring exploration of the transformative power of Jesus Christ, encouraging readers to strengthen their faith and keep their focus on Him.
Grand Rapids, MI, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How Much Jesus Has Done For You”: a heartfelt and thought-provoking discussion on the importance of faith and the hope found in Jesus Christ. “How Much Jesus Has Done For You” is the creation of published author, Stanley H. Koster, a dedicated husband with a lifelong appreciation of Christ and His teachings.
Koster shares, “There is only one hope for our world, and that hope is in a person: Jesus Christ. Many either never discover this hope or lose focus on what is important. It’s all about Jesus! He is the way, the truth, and the life, and our eyes must be fixed upon Him. Without Jesus, there is no hope of eternal life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stanley H. Koster’s new book is a powerful resource for believers seeking to deepen their relationship with Christ and understand the profound impact of His presence in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “How Much Jesus Has Done For You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Much Jesus Has Done For You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
