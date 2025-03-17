Kerry Padrick’s Newly Released "In Search of Happy" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Explores the True Nature of Happiness
“In Search of Happy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kerry Padrick is a charming and thoughtful tale for young readers, teaching them that happiness is found in the joy shared with loved ones, especially our furry friends.
Spencer, TN, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “In Search of Happy”: an endearing children’s story that follows a young boy as he embarks on a quest to find happiness. “In Search of Happy” is the creation of published author, Kerry Padrick, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Padrick shares, “In Search of Happy is an endearing story of a little boy who yearns to feel joy and embarks upon an adventure in search of a place where he’s sure to find his happiness. His quest proves to be a journey of self-discovery. Ultimately, he realizes that 'happy' is not a place to be located. Rather, it’s the feeling of joy that ripples through his body when he is with his best pal, a four-legged furry friend.
“Children reading this tale are encouraged to reflect on the pets and people in their lives who fill them with happiness. The story lends itself to discussing the value of enjoying life with lips teased into smiles and hearts tickled with love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kerry Padrick’s new book is a delightful story that offers valuable lessons on finding joy and appreciating the bonds that make us happy.
Consumers can purchase “In Search of Happy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In Search of Happy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
