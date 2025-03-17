Ms. Joyce’s Newly Released "Dear Young Miss" is a Thoughtful and Empowering Guide for Young Girls Navigating Life’s Challenges
“Dear Young Miss” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ms. Joyce is an interactive journal designed to help young girls explore their personal growth, relationships, and life choices. Through reflective prompts and thought-provoking discussions, this book encourages readers to make informed and positive decisions.
New York, NY, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dear Young Miss,” a powerful journal that explores critical topics about life, relationships, and self-awareness, is the creation of published author, Ms. Joyce.
Ms. Joyce shares, “'Dear Young Miss' is an interactive journal that gives young girls the opportunity to read, think, reflect, and write their comments on pages when prompted. The journal begins by discussing the biological uniqueness of a girl’s body that physically changes over time to the point of her developing the capability to have a baby. This factor flows into sexuality and the desire to eventually date and choose a mate. The journal asks thought-provoking questions about choosing someone to have sex with or choosing a mate. It explores the journey of the nine-month pregnancy with different outcomes, such as a miscarriage, a full-term pregnancy, and an elective abortion. The journal puts the spotlight on choosing a mate and providing helpful suggestions that could drastically minimize negative outcomes. The purpose of the Dear Young Miss journal is to help young girls and young women become a part of the NTG, which is discussed in the book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ms. Joyce’s new book is a valuable resource for young women seeking guidance and encouragement as they navigate the transition from adolescence to adulthood.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Young Miss” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Young Miss,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
