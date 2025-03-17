Craig L. Parker, LPC, LMFT’s Newly Released “Democracy Needs TLC” is an Insightful Exploration of Democracy Through a Christian Lens
“Democracy Needs TLC” from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig L. Parker, LPC, LMFT is an interactive work that combines the expertise of a seasoned mental health counselor with a Christian perspective on the challenges and values shaping democracy today. The book offers readers a comprehensive guide to engaging in thoughtful dialogue and applying biblical principles to modern democratic issues.
Lynchburg, VA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Democracy Needs TLC”: an innovative, interactive piece of nonfiction literature that merges the fields of mental health counseling and Christian principles to address the state of democracy today. “Democracy Needs TLC” is the creation of published author, Craig L. Parker, LPC, LMFT, a dedicated husband who has approximately forty years of clinical experience as a mental health counselor and as a marriage and family therapist. Mr. Parker owned and operated Parker Counseling and Consulting Services, Inc. for over twenty-five years before retiring in 2022. He enjoyed many years of spiritually led service to his clientele, who taught him as much as he taught them about living a life pleasing to the Lord, navigating life’s challenges, resolving life stressors, and living a life filled with God-given love, peace, and pleasure. Mr. Parker also enjoyed providing various presentations, workshops, and consultation services to a variety of employers, community-based organizations, and churches on such issues as mental health and wellness topics, personal financial management, personal and marital relationship issues, and a host of spiritual-based topics.
Parker shares, “'Democracy Needs TLC' is 'interactive literature' in the nonfiction genre. What makes this book 'interactive literature' is how the author uses his forty years of experience as a mental health counselor and marriage and family therapist in its design to use various approaches and learning-style tools to capture the reader’s attention, curiosity, imagination, and understanding. The book is designed to provide information in ways that minimize defensiveness—maximizing the reader’s ability to see, hear, do, and feel something better. The objective is to assist the reader by using the printed word, storytelling, graphic arts, personal surveys, handouts, worksheets, games, references to movie and literary works, music, and the like to experience the contents of this book.
“This book primarily addresses democracy from a Christian perspective to examine consideration of various poignant topics impacting democracy, the threat of autocracy, and the Church’s role to advocate for democratic principles/values that align with Christian doctrine. It is formatted to be read individually, yet also could be used within small or large group settings (e.g., as a Bible study tool, book club’s discussion material, or workshop for personal and/or Christian growth and development instrument. The book encourages honest discussion of the intersection of politics and religion leading to better/deeper understanding of God and how to apply His word, will, and way in one’s life individually and collectively via TLC. TLC goes beyond the normally used acronym for tender love and care to be expanded to such concepts as the love of Christ; truth, love, and Christ; trust, love, and commitment; the local church; and the living church; and truly loving Christians. Such concepts are presented in such a way to encourage non-Christian readers to attempt to understand and adapt the concepts to their worldview and/or spiritual belief system.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig L. Parker, LPC, LMFT’s new book is an engaging call to action, challenging readers to think critically, discuss openly, and apply Christian values in their everyday lives.
Consumers can purchase “Democracy Needs TLC” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Democracy Needs TLC,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Parker shares, “'Democracy Needs TLC' is 'interactive literature' in the nonfiction genre. What makes this book 'interactive literature' is how the author uses his forty years of experience as a mental health counselor and marriage and family therapist in its design to use various approaches and learning-style tools to capture the reader’s attention, curiosity, imagination, and understanding. The book is designed to provide information in ways that minimize defensiveness—maximizing the reader’s ability to see, hear, do, and feel something better. The objective is to assist the reader by using the printed word, storytelling, graphic arts, personal surveys, handouts, worksheets, games, references to movie and literary works, music, and the like to experience the contents of this book.
“This book primarily addresses democracy from a Christian perspective to examine consideration of various poignant topics impacting democracy, the threat of autocracy, and the Church’s role to advocate for democratic principles/values that align with Christian doctrine. It is formatted to be read individually, yet also could be used within small or large group settings (e.g., as a Bible study tool, book club’s discussion material, or workshop for personal and/or Christian growth and development instrument. The book encourages honest discussion of the intersection of politics and religion leading to better/deeper understanding of God and how to apply His word, will, and way in one’s life individually and collectively via TLC. TLC goes beyond the normally used acronym for tender love and care to be expanded to such concepts as the love of Christ; truth, love, and Christ; trust, love, and commitment; the local church; and the living church; and truly loving Christians. Such concepts are presented in such a way to encourage non-Christian readers to attempt to understand and adapt the concepts to their worldview and/or spiritual belief system.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig L. Parker, LPC, LMFT’s new book is an engaging call to action, challenging readers to think critically, discuss openly, and apply Christian values in their everyday lives.
Consumers can purchase “Democracy Needs TLC” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Democracy Needs TLC,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories