R.W. Davis’s Newly Released "I Was Not Born An Addict" is Powerful and Raw Account of Addiction, Redemption, and the Resilience of the Human Spirit
“I Was Not Born An Addict” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.W. Davis is an eye-opening memoir that chronicles the devastating impact of addiction and the inspiring journey toward recovery, offering hope and guidance to those battling substance abuse and their loved ones.
Baldwin, NY, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Was Not Born An Addict”: a compelling and deeply personal exploration of addiction, survival, and redemption. “I Was Not Born An Addict” is the creation of published author, R.W. Davis, who has sustained sobriety from heroin addiction and alcoholism for over forty-six years. He is a father and grandfather. R. W. Davis is an avid reader; in spite of never reading a book until the age of twenty-three when he began his recovery journey. He has enjoyed participating in competitive sports his entire adult life. Acting, directing, and producing films are among his many talents.
R.W. Davis shares, “I wasn’t born an addict, but sadly destined to be one! I Wasn’t Born an Addict contains a message that can very well assist both the active addict and those in early recovery in their struggles with abstinence from drugs of choice. The raw content of this text is often presented through the eyes of a child surviving the truth about the familial disease of addiction and mental illness. As a teenager, the wrath of heroin addiction; such as and not limited to, juvenile incarceration, hepatitis at age seventeen, and facing a major life sentence at age nineteen for his drug involvement rendered him lost and hopeless. The reader will embrace the essence of the journey R. W. Davis took into and out of the destructive life of addiction. His everlasting determination to stay clean and sober is riveting. His devotion to achieve the ultimate level of emotional sobriety is not only heartfelt but also inspirational to the addict, his family, and anyone interested in the immense power of the human condition.
“R. W. Davis attributes nearly forty-seven years of continuous recovery to his God, his many mentors, and his sponsors. His three children and three grandchildren are the testimony of all the many miracles in his life as a sober man.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.W. Davis’s new book is a gripping and emotional testimony that sheds light on the realities of addiction while offering a message of hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “I Was Not Born An Addict” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Was Not Born An Addict,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
