Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale’s Newly Released "Constant Companion" is a Deeply Personal Travel Memoir Infused with Faith and Discovery
“Constant Companion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale is an inspiring account of a solo journey through England and Northern Ireland, highlighting the author’s faith and determination to uncover her family’s history.
Rochester, NY, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Constant Companion”: a heartfelt reflection on faith, family, and the transformative power of travel. “Constant Companion” is the creation of published author, Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale, a dedicated mother and native of New York state.
Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale shares, “This story is about a monthlong spontaneous trip taken in November of 2023 to England and North Ireland. I determined to see a church built in the year 1256 by my twenty-third great-grandfather in a tiny little town in England called Swallowfield. I also endeavored to find an Uncle Albert Edward born in 1901 that no one in the family knew existed. However, I did! I traveled by train up the east coast on the North Sea to a tiny little town called Tynemouth, very close to the Scottish border. Did I find him? I traveled alone, yet I was never alone. I had my constant companion with me always.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Susan Spencer Cuminale’s new book offers readers a poignant blend of personal history, spiritual insight, and the thrill of discovery. Through this inspiring narrative, readers are reminded of the steadfast presence of faith as they embark on their own journeys of growth and exploration.
Consumers can purchase “Constant Companion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Constant Companion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
