Kenneth Myers’s Newly Released "Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History" is a Compelling Exploration of Prophetic Hope and Divine Guidance
“Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Myers is a thought-provoking call to embrace faith and prepare for the fulfillment of God’s promises in a rapidly changing world.
Harmony, PA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History”: a timely and insightful guide for navigating the prophetic teachings of the Bible. “Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History” is the creation of published author, Kenneth Myers, a dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who served in the US Navy, attended Murray State University, and worked in the nuclear power industry.
Kenneth Myers shares, “This book deals with the prophetic word of God. It is a book of hope. It speaks of a soon-coming kingdom wherein righteousness, equity, justice, and peace will prevail. It also serves as a warning to those who desire to go their own wa“y and abandon our Christian inheritance.
“Today, if we stop and look at what is trending in our government, we cannot help but admit that someday soon, it will very likely condemn the Bible as a form of hate speech and seek to control its use. This book is a reminder to all of us that God has predetermined how we shall live and who shall reign over the earth. For two thousand years, Christians everywhere have been praying, 'Thy kingdom come, thy will be done,' and now we stand at the threshold of this kingdom. The Bible tells us that Jesus Christ will come quickly to establish his promised kingdom, and when he does, each of us better be found on the right side of history.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Myers’s new book is an inspiring and challenging examination of what it means to align oneself with divine truth in preparation for the fulfillment of God’s kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
