BINGE Networks Announces the Addition of Wai Lana Insights and Wai Lana Yoga to Its Streaming Platform
St. Petersburg, FL, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BINGE Networks has expanded its content offerings by including Wai Lana Insights and Wai Lana Yoga, providing viewers with access to wellness-focused programming centered on yoga, relaxation, and mindfulness.
Wai Lana Insights consists of short, 3-to-5-minute clips covering a broad range of topics, including daily lifestyle tips, relaxation techniques, and philosophical insights rooted in the yoga tradition. The series presents practical wisdom in an accessible format, aimed at promoting well-being and inner balance.
Additionally, Wai Lana Yoga offers a comprehensive yoga experience, combining traditional techniques with modern health principles. Filmed in scenic locations such as Hawaii, California, and Sedona, the series integrates movement, breathing exercises, and original music by Wai Lana to create an immersive and educational experience suitable for both beginners and experienced practitioners.
The inclusion of these series aligns with BINGE Networks' commitment to expanding its lifestyle and wellness content, providing a diverse selection of programming designed to support personal growth and well-being.
You can view both of these now with a free trial at bingenetworks.tv
