Meet Updated SSIS Data Flow Components 3.1 with Optimized Performance & Expanded API Support
Devart released a new version of SSIS Data Flow Components 3.1 with Optimized Performance & Expanded API Support.
Prague, Czech Republic, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out significant SSIS Data Flow Components updates.
Key enhancements in this release:
- Improved the performance of SSIS Data Flow Components for Jira
- Added support for PostgreSQL 17
- Added support for Shopify API version 2025-01
- Added support for the HubSpot Conversations API, enabling work with Messages, Threads, Inboxes, Channels, ChannelAccounts, and Actors objects
- Added support for the HubSpot Conversations v3 Lists API for working with Lists, ListFolders, ListMemberships, and ListMemberships objects
Additionally, Devart expanded SSIS Data Flow Components with new object support and enhanced properties.
FreshBooks now includes the OtherIncome object for improved income management.
G Suite enhancements:
- Introduced support for the CalendarEventExtendedProperties object
- Added the ExtendedProperties field to the CalendarEvents object
Stripe updates:
- Implemented support for the AllSubscriptions and AllSubscriptionItems objects
- Added new fields to the Invoices object
Zoho Books improvements:
- Added support for the ItemBatches object
- The CreatedDate and UpdatedDate fields are available in the Journals object
Zoho Inventory integration:
- Support for the ItemBatches object
- Added the Batches field to the Items and ItemAdjustmentLineItems objects
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-ssis-data-flow-components-3-1-optimized-performance-expanded-api-support.html
Devart SSIS Data Flow Components are powerful tools designed to simplify the ETL process within SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages, allowing users to connect cloud applications and databases through their SSIS workflows without the need to write complex code.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Key enhancements in this release:
- Improved the performance of SSIS Data Flow Components for Jira
- Added support for PostgreSQL 17
- Added support for Shopify API version 2025-01
- Added support for the HubSpot Conversations API, enabling work with Messages, Threads, Inboxes, Channels, ChannelAccounts, and Actors objects
- Added support for the HubSpot Conversations v3 Lists API for working with Lists, ListFolders, ListMemberships, and ListMemberships objects
Additionally, Devart expanded SSIS Data Flow Components with new object support and enhanced properties.
FreshBooks now includes the OtherIncome object for improved income management.
G Suite enhancements:
- Introduced support for the CalendarEventExtendedProperties object
- Added the ExtendedProperties field to the CalendarEvents object
Stripe updates:
- Implemented support for the AllSubscriptions and AllSubscriptionItems objects
- Added new fields to the Invoices object
Zoho Books improvements:
- Added support for the ItemBatches object
- The CreatedDate and UpdatedDate fields are available in the Journals object
Zoho Inventory integration:
- Support for the ItemBatches object
- Added the Batches field to the Items and ItemAdjustmentLineItems objects
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-ssis-data-flow-components-3-1-optimized-performance-expanded-api-support.html
Devart SSIS Data Flow Components are powerful tools designed to simplify the ETL process within SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages, allowing users to connect cloud applications and databases through their SSIS workflows without the need to write complex code.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Categories