Michael D. McHugh’s New Book, “Three-Leaf Clover,” is a Riveting Historical Fiction That Follows the Lives of Young Men Who Find Themselves Drafted to Fight in Vietnam
Bellingham, MA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael D. McHugh, who served as the senior prosecutor in the Major Felony Unit of the Worcester County District Attorney's Office for thirty-eight years before retiring, has completed his most recent book, "Three-Leaf Clover." The book is a poignant and compelling novel that weaves a fictional account of the Vietnam War, told through the point of view of a young man who signs up with the Marines, survives boot camp and is sent overseas.
"Vietnam was such a big part of my youth that I felt compelled to share a story about it," said McHugh. "Vietnam, like Korea, has sadly become a forgotten war. All of the characters in my book are loosely based on my high school boyhood friends from Worcester, Massachusetts. I drew on those memories as I sat in my Boston suburb home quarantined from COVID-19 in 2020."
Published by Fulton Books, Michael D. McHugh’s book will transport readers back in time as they discover the difficult conditions and bonds of brotherhood forged on the battlefield during Vietnam. Based upon historical accounts of the war and close friends of the author, “Three-Leaf Clover” honors the brave souls who fought and died for the nation, promising to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Three-Leaf Clover” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
