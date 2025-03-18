Elizabeth Smith’s New Book, "Butterbean," a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Cute Little Dog and a Young Girl Who Help One Another Find Friendship and Belonging
Roanoke, VA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Elizabeth Smith, who lives in Virginia with her husband, two cats, and their beloved Pitbull mix, has completed her most recent book, “Butterbean”: a stirring tale that centers around the titular dog, Butterbean, who helps a young girl gain the confidence she needs to make friends and no longer be lonely at school.
“‘Butterbean’ is a tale about a courageous little dog who sets off to find a new home and new friends,” writes Smith. “After living in an animal shelter and with her adopted family splitting up, Butterbean finds love in a new little girl who is also in need of friendship. Together, they work out a way to catch others’ attention, which leads to a new trend at school. This new trend results in friendships for both the little girl and Butterbean.”
Published by Fulton Books, Elizabeth Smith’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Butterbean’s journey to help young Susie, no matter the odds. With colorful artwork to help bring Smith’s story to life, “Butterbean” will delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Butterbean” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
