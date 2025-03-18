Kasey Matthews Johnson’s New Book, "You Are the Wi-Fi," is a Charming Tale That Encourages Young Readers to Use Their Brains and Avoid Depending on Technology to Think
Stevensville, MT, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a loving wife and mother, as well as a retired police lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who keeps honeybees and raises Galloway cattle, horses, and chickens on her ranch in Montana, has completed her most recent book, “You Are the Wi-Fi”: a captivating rhyming tale that reveals the dangers of depending too much on technology and not using one’s brain.
“Hey, kids!” writes Johnson. “Everyone seems to be using electronics all the time and depending on something peculiar called ‘Wi-Fi.’ We use technology and ‘Wi-Fi’ so much that we are forgetting how to use our brains.
“Come read about how amazing your brain is and why it’s important that you use it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kasey Matthews Johnson’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover just how detrimental getting caught up in technology can be for one’s brain. With colorful artwork to help bring Johnson’s tale to life, “You Are the Wi-Fi” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to think for themselves and exercise their brains whenever possible.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “You Are the Wi-Fi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
