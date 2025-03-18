Anna Kennedy’s New Book, "Semester Off," is a Stirring Novel That Follows One Girl’s Semester Off Spent in the English Countryside That Forever Changes Her Life
Northeast Harbor, ME, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anna Kennedy, who currently resides in Maine with her family, where she spends her time getting involved in several volunteer projects, has completed her most recent book, “Semester Off”: a poignant and heartfelt tale of a high schooler who is sent away to England before starting college, only to discover herself amidst the beautiful English countryside and her warm and inviting host family.
“This coming-of-age story follows seventeen-year-old Heather Webster as she spends a semester off in England before college,” writes Kennedy. “Still grieving the loss of her parents five years prior, Heather struggles with this abrupt change in plans orchestrated by her strict aunt and guardian, Kristin. However, Heather soon settles into life with her father’s old friends, the Andersons, and their son Brian.”
The author continues, “The Andersons provide the warmth and family connection Heather has been missing, especially maternal Cindy. Heather’s friendship with Brian is particularly well-developed and heartwarming. The story also captures the culture, traditions, and atmosphere of England.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anna Kennedy’s book will immerse readers in Heather’s journey as she explores England, makes close friends, falls in love, and grapples with the decision of where her future lies. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Semester Off” will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they explore themes of finding family, belonging, growing up, and moving forward after loss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Semester Off” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
