Virginia A. Klinger Honored as Woman of the Month for February 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dundas, MN, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Virginia A. Klinger of Dundas, Minnesota, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for February 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation. Klinger will be included in the upcoming issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Virginia A. Klinger
Virginia A. Klinger is the owner and operator of City Gal Transportation, providing essential transportation services to her community with a focus on safety and reliability. She specializes in individual and small group travel, as well as local transportation and ride booking services. Klinger's commitment to this critical work stems from her 17 years of experience driving semi-tractor trailers, time spent operating Greyhound buses and transporting classified cargo for government-contracted missions.
As a member of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, Klinger has established herself as a trusted transportation provider, particularly serving international students, college professors, and clients seeking female-driven transportation services. Her clientele includes travelers from Africa, Jamaica, Asia, Russia, and the Middle East. Approximately 75% of her business involves airport transportation, while 15% focuses on special occasions like weddings, and the remainder serves local transportation needs.
“Female students from other countries have told me they feel safer with a woman driver,” Klinger explained. “Some are so relieved to see a woman behind the wheel. Especially in the middle of the night.”
Despite experiencing a serious car accident early in her business venture, Klinger, at 76 years old, maintains her commitment to providing reliable transportation services in all weather conditions, excluding only extreme situations such as ice storms. Her dedication to punctuality and safety has earned her a loyal customer base who value her professional service and adaptability to their needs.
“I enjoy talking with my customers, if that’s what they want to,” said Klinger. “But I can tell by their body language if they’d prefer to read or nap.”
For more information, visit https://citygaltransportation.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
