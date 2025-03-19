Vicki Bisbee’s New Book, "Counting Book 1-10," is an Educational Book to Help Readers of All Ages Learn How to Count from One to Ten in the Assiniboine Language
Wolf Point, MT, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vicki Bisbee, a retired school counselor, has completed her most recent book, “Counting Book 1-10”: a wonderful resource to help readers learn how to count from one to ten in Assiniboine language, introducing them to Assiniboine culture along the way.
Born and raised on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Vicki Bisbee attended MSU-Northern and earned a bachelor’s degree in business education (1980) and a master’s degree in education, guidance, and counseling. The author’s mother is Chippewa from the Turtle Mountain Reservation in North Dakota, and her father is Assiniboine. There was no Native American culture taught in school, but much of that had changed when Vicki returned to the reservation in 1992. In 1996, Vicki enrolled in Native American Studies at Fort Peck Community College and began her journey by participating in her first Medicine Lodge in 1997, which finished in June 2000.
“‘Assiniboine’ comes from the Anishinaabe word that translates to ‘cooks by use of stones.’ The Assiniboine call themselves ‘Nakóda,’” shares Bisbee.
The author continues, “Great efforts are being made to revitalize the Assiniboine language on the Fort Peck Reservation and areas where Assiniboine reside. Fort Peck Community College on the reservation has been instrumental in teaching Assiniboine culture and rich language. This book is a wonderful counting book for any age. Symbols used for Assiniboine words have developed and changed over time. A team of individuals from Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Fort Peck Indian Reservation, and Indiana University developed the most recent Nakóda dictionary published in 2018. Their dedication in developing our traditional language is greatly appreciated.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vicki Bisbee’s book combines each of the Assiniboine words for every number with vibrant illustrations that relate to some element of Nakóda culture, helping readers of all backgrounds learn not just how to count in the Nakóda language but also about their way of life.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Counting Book 1-10” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
