Author LucSea’s New Book, "Ask Me, I'm Mr. Why," is a Charming Tale That Aims to Help Readers Learn How to Use "Why" to Ask the Reason Behind Events Throughout Their Day

Recent release “Ask Me, I'm Mr. Why” from Newman Springs Publishing author LucSea is a riveting tale that seeks to help young readers learn about different question words and their proper usage. In this final installment, readers are introduced to the question word “why”, and how to use it to find out the reason “why” events happen.