Author Tim Clampitt’s New Book, "Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Man Named Dormond Who May be Lesglacia’s Last Hope for Peace

Recent release “Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Clampitt is a stirring fantasy tale set in a world ruled by supreme dragons that follows Dormond, a young man who is elevated to the rank of guardian and sets out to end the war that has long consumed his world and bring lasting peace to both humans and dragons alike.