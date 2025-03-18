Author Tim Clampitt’s New Book, "Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Man Named Dormond Who May be Lesglacia’s Last Hope for Peace
Recent release “Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Clampitt is a stirring fantasy tale set in a world ruled by supreme dragons that follows Dormond, a young man who is elevated to the rank of guardian and sets out to end the war that has long consumed his world and bring lasting peace to both humans and dragons alike.
Nampa, ID, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tim Clampitt, a loving husband and father who holds an associate’s degree in business management and accounting, has completed his new book, “Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy”: a compelling tale of heroism and bravery that follows a young man as he rises above to bring about an end to a war that has caused death and destruction to his home world of Lesglacia.
“When the elemental dragons created Lesglacia, they didn’t expect their own creations, the supreme dragons, to turn on them,” writes Clampitt. “Now, centuries later, after the elemental dragons’ defeat, the now cursed supreme dragons find themselves on the brink of extinction. As a last-ditch effort for survival of their species, they are forced to team up with the humans who have slain their kind for centuries—and thus were the guardians created! Amongst them is a young man named Dormond, who has dreamed of becoming a guardian of Lesglacia his whole life.
“Will he bring balance to a world at war? Or will the powers at play overcome him? He will have to tread lightly because there are many forces that threaten to destroy the delicate balance of Lesglacia.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Clampitt’s enthralling tale will follow Dormond as he discovers the truth behind the ongoing war of Lesglacia, and the powers that be who are working to keep the conflict going. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Lesglacia: A Guardian’s Legacy” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the epic climax.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Lesglacia: A Guardian's Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
