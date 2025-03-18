Author Jessica Dudley’s New Book, "Finding Dad," is a Powerful and Compelling Memoir That Documents the Author’s Journey as She Searches for Her Birth Father
Recent release “Finding Dad: A Vietnam War Baby's Search for Her Father and Her Family” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessica Dudley is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s search for her father, recounting the struggles and trials she faced along the way throughout her life.
Torrance, CA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Dudley, who resides in a suburb of Los Angeles with her seeing-eye dog, Lotus, has completed her new book, “Finding Dad: A Vietnam War Baby's Search for Her Father and Her Family”: a poignant and engaging true story that follows the author as she journeys to America to find her father, never giving up hope despite the countless challenges she was forced to endure.
Author Jessica Dudley is a child of the Vietnam War, with her parents coming from two different worlds and unable to make things work between them. With her father returning to the United States after his tour of service and her mother staying behind to have her baby, Jessica is born into a home without love. Ignored and abandoned, she is saved by an elder relative who takes her in to raise as her own.
Going blind at the age of two, she dreams of finding her dad and being loved by, at least, one of her parents. She must find a way to take advantage of an immigration program available to children of US servicemen, but being a child of poverty, the process and the needed funds seem to be out of reach for Jessica.
After much pain and triumph, she finds herself in New York’s LaGuardia Airport, and her life story finds her living through foster homes, marriage and divorce, single motherhood, and much blood, sweat, and tears, yet she perseveres until she finds the clues that guide her search.
“I hope my story can help you find the strength and motivation you seek if you are feeling hopeless,” shares Dudley. “It is all about how much faith we have in ourselves and how optimistic we are about the situations we go through. As Epictetus once said, ‘It’s not what happens to you but how you react to it that matters.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessica Dudley’s captivating memoir is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, revealing just how far one can go in order to achieve their dreams. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Finding Dad” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Finding Dad: A Vietnam War Baby's Search for Her Father and Her Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
