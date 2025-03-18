Road Trip Masters Continues to Thrive on BINGE Networks
St. Petersburg, FL, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Since its debut on BINGE Networks in August of last year, Road Trip Masters has provided viewers with an in-depth look at small-town America. The series, featuring schoolteachers-turned-travelers Nick and Brian, documents their journey through various towns in a 1968 gold drop-top Cadillac, highlighting local businesses, historical landmarks, and cultural attractions.
Over the past several months, Road Trip Masters has established itself as a notable program on BINGE Networks, offering insight into communities that are often overlooked. By featuring interviews with business owners and residents, the series provides a platform for sharing local stories and traditions.
“This series captures the essence of small-town America,” said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO of BINGE Networks. “Nick and Brian’s travels highlight the character and history of each town, giving viewers an authentic perspective on these communities.”
As Road Trip Masters continues to be available on BINGE Networks, audiences can explore a variety of destinations, from historic diners to family-owned shops and regional landmarks. The series contributes to the platform’s mission of delivering content that informs and engages viewers.
Road Trip Masters is available for streaming at bingenetworks.tv with a 7-day free trial.
About BINGE Networks
BINGE Networks is a streaming platform offering a diverse selection of content across multiple genres. With a focus on storytelling and discovery, BINGE Networks connects audiences with unique perspectives from around the world. For more information, visit bingenetworks.tv.
