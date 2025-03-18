Author Bonny Mack’s New Book, "Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission," is a Charming Story of a Tomte Who Must Learn to Trust Humans After Discovering a New Home
Recent release “Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bonny Mack is a compelling story that centers around a tomte named Finley who is searching for a new farm to call home. After finding the perfect place, Finley must learn to trust the young boy who lives there in order to help him improve the farm.
Shafer, MN, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bonny Mack, a grandmother who enjoys sharing the great wonders of farm life with her husband as well as her grandchildren and other visitors, has completed her new book, “Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission”: an adorable story of a friendly tomte who searches for a new farm to call home, only to find himself on a grand adventure with a human boy.
“This is the charming tale of a timid tomte’s journey to find a new farm home in a big modern world,” writes Bonny. “Finley and his traveling buddies, Cluck-Cluck and Marmalade, race early spring storms, as they travel only by night. The three finally happen upon a beautiful and unique farmstead, only to be discovered by a local boy. Finley must face his fear of people and learn to trust them as the two become friends and allies while they carry out a daring new mission with adorable results.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bonny Mack’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s desire to share the joys of farm life with others, specifically children, through the joys of storytelling. With colorful artwork and imaginative characters to help bring Bonny’s story to life, “Finley’s Farm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this captivating tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
