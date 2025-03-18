Author Bonny Mack’s New Book, "Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission," is a Charming Story of a Tomte Who Must Learn to Trust Humans After Discovering a New Home

Recent release “Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bonny Mack is a compelling story that centers around a tomte named Finley who is searching for a new farm to call home. After finding the perfect place, Finley must learn to trust the young boy who lives there in order to help him improve the farm.