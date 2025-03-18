Author Margaret Lannon’s New Book, "You're Only as Good as Your Last Sale," is a Fascinating Guide to Helping Readers Grow Their Sales Through Common Sense Approaches
Recent release “You're Only as Good as Your Last Sale” from Newman Springs Publishing author Margaret Lannon is an inspiring and eye-opening guide based upon over four decades of professional experiences that shares the author’s tips and advice to help readers gain insight and knowledge to growing their sales.
Rockaway Park, NY, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Lannon, who currently works for Option Care Health, selling home infusion, has completed her new book, “You're Only as Good as Your Last Sale”: a comprehensive guide that provides readers with foundational principles of sales and a commonsense approach to record sales growth.
“In my career of over forty-plus years in sales, I have developed a plan to succeed as goals increase year after year to stay relevant and in demand,” shares Lannon. “There are many arenas where marketing and sales interconnect—whether it is in health care, automobile, or real estate, the same principles apply. There are countless manuals and sales programs that offer insights on how to perfect your sales technique, how to influence people, how to deal with change, how to succeed, how to persuade, and how to sell using smart, swot, power up, spin, and Miller Heiman.
“These sales approaches provide useful and solid initiatives that are beneficial to the sales call cycle; however, it will not replace in-person networking and relationship-building. Sales growth is tantamount to developing connections, providing insights, and being resourceful.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Margaret Lannon’s engaging series will give readers the commonsense approach to marketing and sales growth that can be used daily to increase revenue and growth initiatives put forth by their company. Drawing from her own professional experiences in navigating the world of sales, Lannon shares her systematic business plan that provides a unique perspective for anyone looking to begin their sales journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “You're Only as Good as Your Last Sale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
