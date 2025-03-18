Author Lowell Thomas’s New Book, "Immigrant's Enigma," is a Gripping Novel That Continues the Adventures of Those Who Discovered an Ancient Cursed Tribal Ring
Recent release “Immigrant's Enigma” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lowell Thomas is a compelling tale that follows Miguel, the last survivor of his native village, who sets out to discover who is, only to find out the shocking truth about his past. Meanwhile, two sacred rings that can influence one’s free will continue to wreak havoc on all who encounter them.
Puyallup, WA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lowell Thomas, who holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington and worked for a number of years in the aerospace industry, has completed his new book, “Immigrant's Enigma”: a riveting account that follows one young man’s journey to discover the truth about his identity, all while working to stop the mysterious effects of two sacred rings with mystical powers.
“This second volume in the series follows the adventures of people who encounter an ancient tribal sacred ring, once belonging to a tribe of headhunters in the high Andes of northern South America,” writes Thomas. “In this book, a second ancient ring with a white stone appears. The two rings—one black with an evil influence and one white with a good influence—symbolize the free will choices between good and evil. When possessed together, their influences offset each other. However, when separated, those who possess the white ring experience extraordinary good fortune, while those who hold the black ring suffer disasters, often without understanding the cause until the ring leaves their possession.
“At the end of the first volume, the black ring was believed to be safely out of circulation, but in this second volume, it resurfaces, bringing new challenges.
“The main character, Miguel, is the last survivor of his native village. Too young to know his parents or birth date, he undergoes multiple identity changes as an illegal immigrant. In this volume, he embarks on a journey to discover his true identity, learning that he is the son of his tribe’s chief and the heir to the spiritual leadership of twelve native tribes in his South American homeland.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lowell Thomas’s enthralling tale is a follow up to the author’s previous novel, “Headhunter’s Sacred Ring” and continues several of the first novel’s subplots. As Miquel’s journey continues, will he be able to handle the responsibility thrust upon him, or will he fail all those who came before him?
Set in a world where ancient sacred objects and dilemmas of the modern world intersect, “Immigrant’s Enigma” is a spellbinding tale that will leave readers eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Immigrant's Enigma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This second volume in the series follows the adventures of people who encounter an ancient tribal sacred ring, once belonging to a tribe of headhunters in the high Andes of northern South America,” writes Thomas. “In this book, a second ancient ring with a white stone appears. The two rings—one black with an evil influence and one white with a good influence—symbolize the free will choices between good and evil. When possessed together, their influences offset each other. However, when separated, those who possess the white ring experience extraordinary good fortune, while those who hold the black ring suffer disasters, often without understanding the cause until the ring leaves their possession.
“At the end of the first volume, the black ring was believed to be safely out of circulation, but in this second volume, it resurfaces, bringing new challenges.
“The main character, Miguel, is the last survivor of his native village. Too young to know his parents or birth date, he undergoes multiple identity changes as an illegal immigrant. In this volume, he embarks on a journey to discover his true identity, learning that he is the son of his tribe’s chief and the heir to the spiritual leadership of twelve native tribes in his South American homeland.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lowell Thomas’s enthralling tale is a follow up to the author’s previous novel, “Headhunter’s Sacred Ring” and continues several of the first novel’s subplots. As Miquel’s journey continues, will he be able to handle the responsibility thrust upon him, or will he fail all those who came before him?
Set in a world where ancient sacred objects and dilemmas of the modern world intersect, “Immigrant’s Enigma” is a spellbinding tale that will leave readers eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Immigrant's Enigma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories