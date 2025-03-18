Author Lowell Thomas’s New Book, "Immigrant's Enigma," is a Gripping Novel That Continues the Adventures of Those Who Discovered an Ancient Cursed Tribal Ring

Recent release “Immigrant's Enigma” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lowell Thomas is a compelling tale that follows Miguel, the last survivor of his native village, who sets out to discover who is, only to find out the shocking truth about his past. Meanwhile, two sacred rings that can influence one’s free will continue to wreak havoc on all who encounter them.