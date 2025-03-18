Author Martin D. Avila’s New Book, "Forty Years of Dreams and Visions: The Works of the Holy Spirit: Testimonial," Explores Four Decades of Visions from the Holy Spirit

Recent release “Forty Years of Dreams and Visions: The Works of the Holy Spirit: Testimonial” from Covenant Books author Martin D. Avila is a poignant collection of episodes the author has experienced throughout his life in which he receives visions from the Holy Spirit. With each episode, Avila learns a powerful new truth about himself, God’s mysteries, and the world around him.