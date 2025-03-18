Author Martin D. Avila’s New Book, "Forty Years of Dreams and Visions: The Works of the Holy Spirit: Testimonial," Explores Four Decades of Visions from the Holy Spirit
Recent release “Forty Years of Dreams and Visions: The Works of the Holy Spirit: Testimonial” from Covenant Books author Martin D. Avila is a poignant collection of episodes the author has experienced throughout his life in which he receives visions from the Holy Spirit. With each episode, Avila learns a powerful new truth about himself, God’s mysteries, and the world around him.
Selma, CA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Martin D. Avila has completed his new book, “Forty Years of Dreams and Visions: The Works of the Holy Spirit: Testimonial”: a compelling series of episodes in which the author recounts visions that he has received from the Holy Spirit, instructing him on important matters concerning the world and God’s workings.
“This book, ‘Forty Years of Dreams and Visions: The Works of the Holy Spirit,’ was completely inspired by the Holy Spirit. It started back on December 24, 1979, with an awesome baptism of the Holy Spirit. This marked the beginning of many dreams and visions over the years,” writes Avila.
“In the book, there are 136 episodes, both large and small. Interestingly, about four of these visions have not yet come to pass. One of those four was a vision where the Holy Spirit showed me evidence of the rigging of the 2020 election and the person the Holy Spirit chose to find that evidence.”
Avila states, “Years ago while having dreams and visions from the Holy Spirit, Acts 2:17 KIV And it came to pass in the last days. Saith God, I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh: And your sons and daughters shall prophesy. Your young men shall see visions. And your old men shall dream dreams.
“I got to thinking of this scripture Luke 4:24 AMP Then he said, I assure you and most solemnly say to you, No prophet is welcome in his home town.
“I thought of this scripture Luke 4:24 Believing it was possible to go around it by the power of the Holy Spirit and I prayed and believe it will come to pass.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Martin D. Avila’s new book is a stirring account that invites readers to experience the intense spiritual visions that have helped to guide the reader over the course of four decades of his life.
Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Fort Years of Dreams and Visions” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to open themselves up to the Lord in order to receive his teachings and messages.
Readers can purchase “Forty Years of Dreams and Visions: The Works of the Holy Spirit: Testimonial” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
