Author A. Jay’s New Book, "Evangeline, Where Are You?" is a Compelling Mystery Novel That Follows a Sheriff’s Hunt for a Woman Who Has Been Missing for Two Years

Recent release “Evangeline, Where Are You?” from Covenant Books author A. Jay is a gripping tale that follows George, a local sheriff who is contacted about a missing woman who has been gone for nearly two years. As George begins his investigation into her whereabouts, gruesome details come to light that catch even this seasoned law enforcement veteran off guard.