Author A. Jay’s New Book, "Evangeline, Where Are You?" is a Compelling Mystery Novel That Follows a Sheriff’s Hunt for a Woman Who Has Been Missing for Two Years
Recent release “Evangeline, Where Are You?” from Covenant Books author A. Jay is a gripping tale that follows George, a local sheriff who is contacted about a missing woman who has been gone for nearly two years. As George begins his investigation into her whereabouts, gruesome details come to light that catch even this seasoned law enforcement veteran off guard.
New York, NY, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A. Jay, who currently lives in Cedarville, Michigan, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree leaning toward a creative writing and crime writing degree, has completed her new book, “Evangeline, Where Are You?”: a stunning thriller that centers around one sheriff’s investigation into a young woman’s disappearance, reported nearly two years after she was last seen.
Author A. Jay is a longtime resident of the Eastern Upper Peninsula of Michigan, as well as a graduate of Lake Superior State University. She has been a feature writer for the “St. Ignace News” since 2007 and was a fiction editor for the fifth edition of “Border Crossing,” an international literary journal. Her book review of Mark Jacob’s “Forty Wolves” was published in the September 2015 edition of “Peace Corp Magazine.” The author has published five previous books, titled “Corruption at Jamestown Prison,” “Who Is Ellen Roquefort?” “Murder in the Snows,” “Revelation at Snows,” and “Marquette Island, View from the Snows.”
“A dual plot intertwines throughout the novel, leaving the reader compelled to turn the pages to the end,” writes Jay. “Our sheriff, George, is deeply involved in searching for Evangeline, who is missing. He shows weakness and strength in his resolve to be a thorough genuine citizen until his job is done.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A. Jay’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on George’s investigation, discovering unusual and even horrific twists with every turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Evangeline, Where Are You?” is sure to delight fans of the mystery genre, leaving them spellbound right up until the shocking climax that promises to leave a lasting impact.
Readers can purchase “Evangeline, Where Are You?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
