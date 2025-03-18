Author Kathy Ward’s New Book, "Finley the Fire Dog," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named Finley Who Loves Helping Firefighters at His Local Fire House
Recent release “Finley the Fire Dog” from Covenant Books author Kathy Ward is a riveting story that centers around Finley, a brave and courageous dog with a heart of gold who loves to help his fellow firefighters. On this particular outing, Finley battles against the flames to help rescue a young boy trapped in a burning house.
Wingate, NC, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Ward, a mother of three and a grandmother of two who has been married to her high school sweetheart for thirty-four years, has completed her new book, “Finley the Fire Dog”: a compelling tale that centers around a heroic canine who fights fires alongside the human firefighters of his town.
In “Finley the Fire Dog,” readers are introduced to the adorable dachshund Finley, who loves to help his local firefighters and serve his community. When a fire starts at a nearby house, Finley hops aboard the fire truck and leads the charge to put out the flames and rescue those inside.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Ward’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Finley’s adventures to save the day with the rest of his fire crew. With colorful artwork to help bring Ward’s story to life, “Finley the Fire Dog” is sure to delight readers and inspire them to be brave and help others just like Finley.
Readers can purchase “Finley the Fire Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
