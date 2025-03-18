Author Kathy Ward’s New Book, "Finley the Fire Dog," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named Finley Who Loves Helping Firefighters at His Local Fire House

Recent release “Finley the Fire Dog” from Covenant Books author Kathy Ward is a riveting story that centers around Finley, a brave and courageous dog with a heart of gold who loves to help his fellow firefighters. On this particular outing, Finley battles against the flames to help rescue a young boy trapped in a burning house.