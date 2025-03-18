Author Jim Mannix Jr.’s New Book, “The Celebrities, Places, And God In My Life,” is a Poignant Memoir of the Author’s Experiences & Connections Made Throughout the Years

Recent release “The Celebrities, Places, And God In My Life” from Covenant Books author Jim Mannix Jr. is a captivating autobiographical account that documents the author’s many unique experiences he has had over the course of his life, as well as the people and faith who have impacted him every step of the way.