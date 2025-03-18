Author Jim Mannix Jr.’s New Book, “The Celebrities, Places, And God In My Life,” is a Poignant Memoir of the Author’s Experiences & Connections Made Throughout the Years
Recent release “The Celebrities, Places, And God In My Life” from Covenant Books author Jim Mannix Jr. is a captivating autobiographical account that documents the author’s many unique experiences he has had over the course of his life, as well as the people and faith who have impacted him every step of the way.
Corona, NY, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim Mannix Jr., a professional freelance writer, has completed his new book, “The Celebrities, Places, And God In My Life”: a stirring account that chronicles the author’s life, detailing his work experiences, adventures, and the many individuals and connections that have defined him.
Author Jim Mannix Jr. has been writing professionally for over forty years, having written several plays, live comedy, satire, TV shows, including an episode for the show “M*A*S*H” and “Turning Points,” and numerous songs and poetry. He holds a Bachelor of Social Work degree from Herbert H. Lehman College (CUNY), which he achieved with honors.
“My book is an autobiography, including descriptions of the numerous unique experiences I have had,” shares Mannix. “The title of the book expresses all the celebrities, places, and God in my life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Mannix Jr.’s new book is a compelling tale that promises to transport readers as they experience the author’s incredible journey through life. Deeply personal and candid, “The Celebrities, Places, And God In My Life” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Celebrities, Places, And God In My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
