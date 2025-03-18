Author Patty Hansen’s New Book, "Bipolar Firsthand," is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Trials and Triumphs in Living with and Managing Bipolar Disorder

Recent release “Bipolar Firsthand: My Journey From Hell and Depression to Peace and Self-Love” from Page Publishing author Patty Hansen is a powerful autobiographical account that reveals the author’s experiences in living with bipolar disorder, shining a light on her struggles and challenges while learning to live with her disorder.