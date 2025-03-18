Author Patty Hansen’s New Book, "Bipolar Firsthand," is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Trials and Triumphs in Living with and Managing Bipolar Disorder
Recent release “Bipolar Firsthand: My Journey From Hell and Depression to Peace and Self-Love” from Page Publishing author Patty Hansen is a powerful autobiographical account that reveals the author’s experiences in living with bipolar disorder, shining a light on her struggles and challenges while learning to live with her disorder.
Oceanio, CA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patty Hansen has completed her new book, “Bipolar Firsthand: My Journey From Hell and Depression to Peace and Self-Love”: a compelling, heart-to-heart true story that chronicles the author’s journey in accepting and overcoming the challenges she faced in living with bipolar disorder.
“Living with a potentially fatal disease is an uphill battle when one comes from a foundation of twisted religious bigotry and dysfunctional family issues,” writes Hansen. “I know. I survived that battle. My determination to live life with boundless curiosity and a deep sense of wonder, as opposed to living burdened with guilt and fear, has caused me to realize an inner power I would never have guessed existed.”
The author continues, “Thanks to a universe abundant with grace, here I am, sound and sane, leading a wonderful life. I have found my way through the hideous maze of the ever-changing stages of manic depression, and in the process, I have accepted medications as my friends. I have saved my life many times because of them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patty Hansen’s stunning account is inspired by the author’s desire to help readers gain a deeper understanding of bipolar disorder, while offering inspiration and courage to those who have been diagnosed with the disease. Deeply personal and candid, “Bipolar Firsthand” is sure to resonate with anyone who has been impacted by mental illness, shedding a light on the ways that readers can help loved ones dealing with bipolar disorder.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bipolar Firsthand: My Journey From Hell and Depression to Peace and Self-Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
