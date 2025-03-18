Authors Derrick Harvey and Jerome Dickson’s New Book, "The Human Condition," is a Haunting Collection of Short Stories Exploring Tragedy, Betrayal, and the Macabre
Recent release “The Human Condition: Short Stories of Tragedy, Betrayal, and the Macabre” from Page Publishing authors Derrick Harvey and Jerome Dickson is a compelling assortment of short stories that reflect upon the dark underbelly of humanity, providing a gripping look into the sick and twisted actions of the desperate and horrible individuals that walk amongst society.
Upper Darby, PA, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Derrick Harvey and Jerome Dickson, who are both incarcerated at SCI Fayette in LaBelle, Pennsylvania, have completed their new book, “The Human Condition: Short Stories of Tragedy, Betrayal, and the Macabre”: a collection of twelve short stories exploring the darker side of humanity, and the lengths to which an individual will go when pushed far enough.
Tragedy. Betrayal. The horrific cruelty of humanity. Can anyone deny these darker angels haunt the deeper recesses of the human psyche, wanting and wailing the siren’s song to draw the soul of man into the darkened woods of itself, into the very pit of hell?
In “The Human Condition: Short Stories of Tragedy, Betrayal, and the Macabre,” coauthors Derrick Harvey and Jerome Dickson explore these themes in a personal, frank, and shocking manner. There is no god in the places they travel. Some people chose to walk in the shadows, to investigate and confront the less civilized aspects of human nature of which the majority of us would prefer to pretend no longer not exist. Harvey and Dickson are clearly of the former lot, and in “The Human Condition,” they take a certain halting pleasure in telling us of their findings.
From tales of murderous betrayal and the tragic repercussions of unresolved childhood trauma to the gruesome nature of a serial killer’s cat-and-mouse obsession with a burnt-out detective and the mania that consumes a brow-beaten husband on his wife’s birthday, the twelve short stories told in “The Human Condition” could be viewed as an exposition of an emotionally disturbed mind expressed in a collection of allegories that never seem to touch the moral lesson, lest the truth therein be exposed.
Published by Page Publishing, Derrick Harvey and Jerome Dickson’s poignant collection promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats and eager for more with each tale. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Human Condition” is a spellbinding ride that readers won't want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Human Condition: Short Stories of Tragedy, Betrayal, and the Macabre” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
