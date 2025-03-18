Authors Derrick Harvey and Jerome Dickson’s New Book, "The Human Condition," is a Haunting Collection of Short Stories Exploring Tragedy, Betrayal, and the Macabre

Recent release “The Human Condition: Short Stories of Tragedy, Betrayal, and the Macabre” from Page Publishing authors Derrick Harvey and Jerome Dickson is a compelling assortment of short stories that reflect upon the dark underbelly of humanity, providing a gripping look into the sick and twisted actions of the desperate and horrible individuals that walk amongst society.