Author ML. Jurado’s New Book, "A Zoo's Day Out," is a Riveting Tale That Follows Zookeeper JR Who Decides to Take All the Animals at the Zoo on a Fun Trip to the Beach
Recent release “A Zoo's Day Out” from Page Publishing author ML. Jurado is a charming tale that centers around JR, a zookeeper who decides all the animals at the zoo deserve a day trip and takes them all to the beach. Despite the initial mayhem of bringing the zoo to the beach, all the animals find a fun way to spend the day and enjoy their time by the water.
New York, NY, March 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ML. Jurado, a loving grandmother who enjoys art, crafting, and cooking with her family, has completed her new book, “A Zoo's Day Out”: an engaging story of a zookeeper who takes his animals on a fun-filled trip to the beach, where excitement and adventure await them all.
In “A Zoo’s Day Out,” zookeeper JR decides to round up all the animals at the zoo and take them on a fun day trip to the beach. After arriving, all the animals find a different spot where they can sit and enjoy the views, taking part in fun beach day activities like sunbathing, fishing, and racing toy boats. At the end of the day, JR must pack up all the animals and bring them back home, but both he and the animals feel confident another exciting day trip is just around the corner.
Published by Page Publishing, ML. Jurado’s adorable story will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they discover all the different ways the animals decide to spend their day at the beach, enjoying the warm sunny weather and the soft sand beneath their feet.
With colorful artwork to help bring Jurado’s story to life, “A Zoo’s Day Out” is sure to delight readers and invite them to revisit this heartfelt tale again and again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Zoo's Day Out” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
