Author ML. Jurado’s New Book, "A Zoo's Day Out," is a Riveting Tale That Follows Zookeeper JR Who Decides to Take All the Animals at the Zoo on a Fun Trip to the Beach

Recent release “A Zoo's Day Out” from Page Publishing author ML. Jurado is a charming tale that centers around JR, a zookeeper who decides all the animals at the zoo deserve a day trip and takes them all to the beach. Despite the initial mayhem of bringing the zoo to the beach, all the animals find a fun way to spend the day and enjoy their time by the water.