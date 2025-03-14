Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing for 2nd Fight in March
After a KO win over Karen Fernandez, 3/3/25, Cris Cyborg returns to the sport of professional fighting to fight Josefina Travecedo 12 days later.
Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg is serious about her goals of becoming a 2 Combat Sport World Champion. Already the PFL MMA Featherweight World Champion following a spectacular performance over the number 1 contender Larissa Pacheco this past October, Cyborg now has her sights set on capturing a World Championship in the sport of Professional Boxing. While Holly Holm once held World Championships in the sport of Boxing and in the UFC, no fighter has ever been able to hold Championship belts in both sports at the same time.
Returning to the sport of Professional Boxing March 3 with an International fight in Santa Marta, Cris Cyborg scored a 2nd round knockout victory over Colombia's top rated Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez to improve to 3-0 (2KO's) as a professional Boxer. Following the performance in Santa Marta, Cris Cyborg remained in Medellin Colombia to receive post fight therapy at BioXcellerator, the leading stem cell treatment and research facilities in the world.
With an opportunity to return to Santa Marta, Cyborg will return to the Boxing ring Saturday March 15 when she faces 23 year old Josefina Travecedo (3-3, 2KO's) of Venezuela, in a 4 round boxing bout scheduled at 154lbs. Travecedo fought last Sept. for the WIBA SuperWelterweight Championship losing in the 5th round to American Destiny Day. A win for Cyborg could set up a possible superfight with WBC Champion Cecilia Braekhus later this winter.
