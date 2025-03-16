Divine Works Publishing's "Beautiful Family Time" Children’s Book Series Inspires Faith, Kindness & Family Values - Official Launch Event at The Ranch 22, Lake Worth FL
Divine Works Publishing invites families, educators, and faith-based communities to an inspiring afternoon celebrating the launch of "Beautiful Family Time," a transformative new children’s book series that fosters faith, kindness, and emotional intelligence in young readers.
Lake Worth, FL, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Families, educators, and faith-based communities are invited to an inspiring afternoon celebrating the launch of Beautiful Family Time, a transformative new children’s book series that fosters faith, kindness, and emotional intelligence in young readers. The event will take place on Saturday, April 12, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM EDT at The Ranch 22 in Lake Worth Beach, FL, a venue dedicated to strengthening faith and family — making it the perfect setting for this meaningful occasion.
The Beautiful Family Time series is more than just storytelling — it’s a tool for raising a generation of thoughtful, compassionate, and faith-filled children. Through engaging narratives, affirmations, and biblical lessons, this series helps parents, teachers, and faith leaders instill gratitude, responsibility, and kindness in children ages 3-8. The launch event will offer families a unique opportunity to explore the books, engage in interactive activities, and experience firsthand how these stories can plant the seeds of strong character and faith in young hearts. The series launch includes it’s first 3 titles, Junior’s Acts of Kindness, Junior’s journey of Bible Hero’s, and Junior’s Grateful Heart. Book signings and photo opps with Junior, the book’s main character, are part of the fun-filled afternoon.
Event Highlights Include:
Exclusive Book Readings & Signing – Meet the publisher, author, and character and experience the heartwarming stories of Junior’s adventures.
Interactive Family Activities – Engage in hands-on, faith-based activities designed to reinforce the book’s lessons.
Community & Fellowship – Connect with like-minded families and educators committed to shaping young hearts and minds.
The Ranch 22 Experience – Enjoy the peaceful, family-centered environment of this faith-driven venue.
“We believe that every child deserves stories that shape their hearts, minds, and faith,” says author Tyra Etienne. “By launching this series at The Ranch 22, we’re creating a space where families can come together to celebrate what truly matters
— love, kindness, and faith.”
Join them and meet the publisher, the author, and the main character for an afternoon of inspiration, connection, and storytelling that goes beyond the pages of a book.
Event Details:
Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 · 2 – 4 PM EDT
Location: The Ranch 22, 10975 61st Street South, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33449
Free Registration via Eventbrite: bit.ly/BeautifulFamilyTime
Contact
Mia Thompson
561-990-2665
www.DivineWorksPublishing.com
