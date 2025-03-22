Sweven Expands Marketplace Reach with New Vendor Features for Facilities Maintenance
Sweven launches innovative features to optimize vendor-client collaboration and automate work order management in the facilities maintenance industry.
Miami, FL, March 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sweven Introduces New Platform Enhancements to Boost Vendor and Client Experience
Sweven, the dynamic marketplace connecting clients with top-rated vendors in the facilities maintenance industry, is thrilled to unveil new features aimed at improving user experience and facilitating smoother operations for businesses. These upgrades are designed to make the process of finding, hiring, and managing vendors more efficient for clients, while offering vendors better tools to expand their reach and optimize their work orders.
One of the standout features includes a more robust Vendor Search functionality, allowing clients to filter and find vendors based on specific service requirements and geographic location. This improvement not only speeds up the vendor selection process but also ensures that clients can connect with the most suitable vendors for their unique needs.
In addition to search enhancements, Sweven has implemented a streamlined Work Order Management System. This tool enables both clients and vendors to keep track of ongoing projects, monitor deadlines, and facilitate timely payments, all from one centralized dashboard. The addition of automatic payment reminders and notifications further ensures that work orders are completed and compensated promptly.
“We believe these updates will significantly improve the way our clients and vendors interact with our platform,” said Jorge Canal, CEO of Sweven. “Our goal has always been to create a seamless marketplace experience that adds value for both parties, and these new features are a major step towards achieving that.”
The updated platform also introduces a simplified onboarding process for new vendors. With clearer instructions and a more intuitive user interface, vendors can now sign up, list their services, and start receiving work orders in record time.
Sweven’s commitment to customer satisfaction and technological innovation is evident in these latest enhancements. The company looks forward to continually providing cutting-edge solutions for the facilities maintenance industry and supporting the growth of both its clients and vendors.
For more information on Sweven’s platform updates, visit Sweven's Website https://www.swevenbpm.com.
Contact
SwevenContact
Jorge Canal
+14079043138
https://www.swevenbpm.com/
Categories