Tanktwo Launches Cable-Less Stackable Battery Solution
A no-code equivalent of building battery solutions that makes adding/adjusting capacity or changing battery characteristics as easy as stacking Lego blocks.
Sunnyvale, CA, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech company specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 31 patents, introduces a customizable, modular, stackable, and cable-less power storage solution that enables operators to add/remove capacity or change battery characteristics without any electrical skills.
Dubbed “Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Battery Burger,” this new stackable battery solution uses proprietary software-defined battery (SDB) technology built on the Tanktwo Operating System (TBOS), which allows operators to mix battery cells of different ages, characteristics, and chemistries. Meanwhile, wireless communication protocols enable battery modules to connect without cables or wires.
“We’re excited to introduce this no-code equivalent of building battery solutions to make adjusting battery capacity and characteristics as easy as stacking Lego blocks, “says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “After installing the base unit, operators can stack battery modules to create a battery bank of any capacity without electrical skills or handling wiring — enabling faster, safer, and lower-cost upgrades and maintenance.”
The solution can support operations of any scale, from residential off-grid solar installations to large-scale industrial applications, as it does not require special skills for maintenance and updates. Additionally, its modularity reduces maintenance and replacement costs while shortening costly downtime.
Learn more about this new product at https://tanktwo.com/stackable-battery
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Dubbed “Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Battery Burger,” this new stackable battery solution uses proprietary software-defined battery (SDB) technology built on the Tanktwo Operating System (TBOS), which allows operators to mix battery cells of different ages, characteristics, and chemistries. Meanwhile, wireless communication protocols enable battery modules to connect without cables or wires.
“We’re excited to introduce this no-code equivalent of building battery solutions to make adjusting battery capacity and characteristics as easy as stacking Lego blocks, “says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “After installing the base unit, operators can stack battery modules to create a battery bank of any capacity without electrical skills or handling wiring — enabling faster, safer, and lower-cost upgrades and maintenance.”
The solution can support operations of any scale, from residential off-grid solar installations to large-scale industrial applications, as it does not require special skills for maintenance and updates. Additionally, its modularity reduces maintenance and replacement costs while shortening costly downtime.
Learn more about this new product at https://tanktwo.com/stackable-battery
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Categories