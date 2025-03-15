BINGE Networks Expands Nature and Wildlife Offerings with Undersea Edens
St. Petersburg, FL, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BINGE Networks is expanding its nature and wildlife programming with the addition of Undersea Edens, a series that explores marine ecosystems around the world. Since its debut, the series has provided viewers with an in-depth look at life beneath the ocean’s surface, highlighting a range of habitats, from towering kelp forests to the icy depths of Antarctica.
Through high-quality underwater cinematography, Undersea Edens presents rare marine wildlife behaviors and the intricate relationships between species in their natural environments. The series offers educational insights into the biodiversity of the world’s oceans, showcasing the importance of conservation efforts to protect these delicate ecosystems.
“Undersea Edens offers a remarkable perspective on marine life, bringing viewers closer to some of the most unique and diverse ecosystems on the planet,” said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO at BINGE Networks. “Through stunning underwater footage and compelling storytelling, this series highlights the beauty and importance of ocean conservation.”
From coral reefs teeming with life to the deep-sea realms inhabited by rarely seen species, Undersea Edens provides an in-depth look at the world beneath the waves. The series combines educational insights with breathtaking visuals to showcase the diversity and complexity of marine life.
You can stream Undersea Edens now with a free trial at bingenetworks.tv
