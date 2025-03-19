Author Kristina Jenny and Illustrator Marisa Jenny’s New Book, "Fall at 4 Steps Way," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows the Adventures of Three Woodland Creatures
Recent release “Fall at 4 Steps Way” from Page Publishing author Kristina Jenny and illustrator Marisa Jenny is a charming story that consists of three short tales set during the autumn season that follows three animal friends who live together in the woods. Throughout their adventures, each of the animals learn valuable life lessons and overcome obstacles by working together.
New Albany, OH, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristina Jenny and illustrator Marisa Jenny, sisters-in-law who are also sorority sisters from Valparaiso University, have completed their new book, “Fall at 4 Steps Way”: a riveting collection of three short stories that centers around the adventures of a chipmunk, a mouse, and a squirrel as they play and learn together in the woods.
“To most, woodland creatures appear aimlessly scurrying about, jumping, and running through nature,” writes Kristina. “But in reality, there is a community of animal friends who go on adventures, protect each other, and learn life lessons together.
“‘Fall at 4 Steps Way’ consists of three tales set during a season of falling leaves, outside games, and pretend play. Mister Chipmunk, Gouda, the mouse, and Gray, the squirrel find ways to celebrate their friendship by discovering a huge pile of pinecones, playing in sandscapes, and teasing two mischievous terriers with acorns.
“Through everyday life and adventures, the friends discover their uniqueness and learn lessons such as facing consequences, problem-solving, and responsibility for others. At the end of each story, talking points guide the reader to the messages woven into each tale.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kristina Jenny’s engaging tales originated years ago when the author’s children would wonder what would happen to the creatures living near their cabin in the Northwoods of Wisconsin while they were away. This led to Kristina weaving all sorts of stories about their daily animal lives, which have been expanded upon here for a new audience.
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Marisa Jenny to help bring each tale to life, “Fall at 4 Steps Way” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit these adorable adventures over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Fall at 4 Steps Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
