Author Kristina Jenny and Illustrator Marisa Jenny’s New Book, "Fall at 4 Steps Way," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows the Adventures of Three Woodland Creatures

Recent release “Fall at 4 Steps Way” from Page Publishing author Kristina Jenny and illustrator Marisa Jenny is a charming story that consists of three short tales set during the autumn season that follows three animal friends who live together in the woods. Throughout their adventures, each of the animals learn valuable life lessons and overcome obstacles by working together.