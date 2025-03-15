Kintetsu International Launches Innovative Online Hotel Booking Platform
Due to market demand seeking access to Kintetsu's preferred discounted hotel rates, an online booking platform was created for the general public wishing to take advantage of their special low pricing.
New York, NY, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kintetsu International Express, (U.S.A.), Inc., a leading provider of travel management services, today announced the launch of its innovative new online booking tool, Kintetsu Hotel Planner, designed to give consumers online access to hotel reservations in the U.S. and all over the world, including KIE’s preferred discounted hotel rates.
Since its inception in 1974, KIE has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This milestone marks a momentous journey of growth and success as KIE seeks to bring their products and services to a wider audience. KIE is the only travel management company offering public access to their discounted hotel rates.
“One of KIE’s marque products is our signature KIE Preferred Hotel Program. KIE partners with major hotel brands and individual properties to offer deep discounts and amenities not easily available through traditional outlets,” explained William Sarcona, Director of KIE’s Preferred Hotel Program.
Innovation has been at the heart of growth at KIE, and having an online booking portal allowing visitors to KIE's website to take advantage of KIE's preferred hotel rates has been a major company goal. This new platform contains the most up-to-date availability and pricing information, ensuring a seamless booking process.
Designed for ease of use, the intuitive interface makes it effortless for clients to navigate and find exactly what they are looking for. A secure payment system ensures that users can book with confidence.
About KIE:
Kintetsu International is among the largest travel management companies in the world, maintaining a full-service global agency with branches in the U.S. and Japan. KIE is consistently ranked in the top 50 of all U.S. travel agencies by Travel Weekly Magazine.
KIE is a leader in travel management, whose expertise is founded on their vast experiences, global network resources, and innovative solutions. KIE has positioned itself as the premier Japanese TMC in the U.S.
For more information, visit us at www.kintetsu.com or https://kintetsu.hotelplanner.com/.
About Hotelplanner.com:
HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, and individual hotels.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
William Sarcona, Director of Corporate Planning & KIE Hotel Program
KIE / Kintetsu International Express
T: 212-259-9722
Email: William.Sarcona@kintetsu.com
