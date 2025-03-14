StretchSense Unveils the Reality XR Glove
Auckland, New Zealand, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- StretchSense, a company specializing in motion intelligence, has announced the launch of the Reality XR Glove, a new wearable designed to improve XR training by enabling natural hand interaction in virtual environments. The company positions the glove as an alternative to traditional controllers, aiming to enhance realism and precision in professional training applications.
“For too long, XR training has been constrained — not by vision, but by technology,” said Sajeewa Dayaratne, CEO of StretchSense. “Traditional controllers and camera-based tracking systems disrupt immersion, forcing trainees to adapt to hardware rather than the hardware adapting to them. Today, that changes. The Reality XR Glove enables professionals to train as they would in real life — because in high-stakes situations, precision isn’t optional.”
Designed for High-Precision Training
The Reality XR Glove incorporates stretch sensor technology and AI-driven motion intelligence, with the goal of increasing accuracy, responsiveness, and ease of use in virtual training. The company highlights several key features:
Controller-Free Interaction – The glove is designed to eliminate reliance on handheld controllers, allowing direct hand input in virtual environments.
Enhanced Muscle Memory Development – The system captures finger and hand movements with low latency, intended to reinforce real-world skills.
AI-Enabled Training Insights – Built-in analytics track performance, providing feedback to optimize training.
Enterprise Compatibility – The glove is OpenXR-compliant and aimed at industries such as defense, law enforcement, and first responder training.
StretchSense’s Expansion in Motion Intelligence
The launch of the Reality XR Glove marks the company’s latest step in developing motion data solutions for enterprise and training applications. StretchSense has previously focused on motion capture for gaming and animation, but is increasingly expanding into professional training and XR-based interaction.
“We see a world where real-time motion intelligence transforms not just training, but the way people work, operate, and perform,” said Dayaratne. “The Reality XR Glove is the first step toward that future — where AI-driven insights make every movement count.”
Availability
The Reality XR Glove is launching at an introductory price of $399 USD per pair, with StretchSense offering a limited number of launch partner slots that include early access and engineering support. The company expects enterprise adoption to grow as demand for more natural XR interaction increases.
About StretchSense
StretchSense develops motion capture and XR interaction solutions, focusing on sensor technology for digital experiences and human performance. The company has worked with game developers, filmmakers, and enterprises seeking high-precision motion tracking. Its latest developments are aimed at industries that require real-time, data-driven motion intelligence.
Joni Moore
508-308-7900
www.stretchsense.com
