Author Stanley McDearmon’s New Book, "Horrid," is a Shocking Tale That Follows the Fallout as an Evil Presence is Unleashed and Begins to Take Hold in a Quiet Town

Recent release “Horrid” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stanley McDearmon is a compelling tale that follows a cult that aims to unleash an evil supernatural force on the world. After achieving their goal, the small town of Lancaster finds itself in the throes of the darkness’s hold, leading to a battle over the town’s very soul.