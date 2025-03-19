Author Stanley McDearmon’s New Book, "Horrid," is a Shocking Tale That Follows the Fallout as an Evil Presence is Unleashed and Begins to Take Hold in a Quiet Town
Recent release “Horrid” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stanley McDearmon is a compelling tale that follows a cult that aims to unleash an evil supernatural force on the world. After achieving their goal, the small town of Lancaster finds itself in the throes of the darkness’s hold, leading to a battle over the town’s very soul.
Marietta, GA, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stanley McDearmon has completed his new book, “Horrid”: a stirring novel that follows the consequences that a quant community must face after a cult summons a dangerous and vile force into the world.
“Mr. Daniels is the leader of a coterie of those who wish to bring something unworldly and evil into our present realm,” writes McDearmon. “As the cult tries relentlessly to tap into the unknown, something totally begins to happen to the small, quaint town of Lancaster. As evil prevails, death awaits those who try to destroy it. The stench of evil awaits all that enters the house at 1239 Lancaster Avenue.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stanley McDearmon’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, McDearmon weaves a gripping thriller brimming with atmospheric tension that will haunt readers long after the riveting conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Horrid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Mr. Daniels is the leader of a coterie of those who wish to bring something unworldly and evil into our present realm,” writes McDearmon. “As the cult tries relentlessly to tap into the unknown, something totally begins to happen to the small, quaint town of Lancaster. As evil prevails, death awaits those who try to destroy it. The stench of evil awaits all that enters the house at 1239 Lancaster Avenue.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stanley McDearmon’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, McDearmon weaves a gripping thriller brimming with atmospheric tension that will haunt readers long after the riveting conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Horrid” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories