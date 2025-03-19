Bill Doherty’s New Book, "Planet Earth: Period of Crisis," is a Poignant Tale That Follows the Heavenly Intervention That Occurs When the Earth Breaks Out in War
Tampa Bay, FL, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bill Doherty, a veteran of the US Army who holds a bachelor of arts degree from Syracuse University at Utica College majoring in government administration, has completed his most recent book, “Planet Earth: Period of Crisis”: a stirring novel that centers around a war set in the not-so-distant future in which America and Europe go to war, leaving only destruction and devastation in their wake, and sparking a divine intervention from above to put an end to the suffering.
Author Bill Doherty served for three years in the US Army, serving his last year as a member of the US Army’s Old Guard Presidential Honor Guard Unit at Arlington National Cemetery. Subsequently, he spent five years with the state of Illinois penal system as a corrections officer supervising incarcerated adult female felons. Following twenty years of service enforcing housing and environmental codes, the author retired from the city of Tampa, Florida, and has begun a new career of writing books.
“On April 28, 2041, two earth children, Kelly Marie McIntyre and Robert Judson, arrived at the throne of the jeweled city, Melasurej, on Nevaeh, a sanctified stronghold of the universal omnipotent,” writes Doherty. “They had been attending a children’s party at a daycare center in West Los Angeles, California, before their spirits were escorted away by angelic beings after a brutal attack on Earth. No life was considered too sacred while a battle was raging. The European Army commandos had raided and penetrated the inner city of Los Angeles, targeting women and children as prime victims.
“In the midst of the chaos, David Jefferson, a former congressman, and a group of American patriots were determined to take a stand against the European Republic’s oppressive measures and fight for American freedom. The chief of staff of the European Defense Command, Marcus Jean Aurielle, sought to break the back of the American Revolution and resistance movement. David, desperate for a solution to the world’s problems, cries out to the heavens for help.
“The Great One, distressed over the situation on Earth, was ready to take action to intervene. The arrival of Earth children had added fuel to the fire, and the inhabitants of Melasurej were awestruck by the events that were unfolding on Earth. Chief Elder Helnoch called for an immediate gathering at the throne, where he declared that the time had come to take action against the evil that was destroying Earth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bill Doherty’s book is sure to transport readers to each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound and eager for more right up until the final chapter. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Planet Earth: Period of Crisis” delivers unexpected twists and turns, promising to leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Planet Earth: Period of Crisis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
