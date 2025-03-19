Marie Cherbuck’s New Book, "In Search of Tomorrow," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Sets Out to Search for Tomorrow Before It Becomes Today
Villas, NJ, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marie Cherbuck has completed her most recent book, “In Search of Tomorrow”: a captivating story that centers around a young girl who begins to wonder why tomorrow always disappears and becomes the present day, leading her on a journey to find out where tomorrow goes.
“In her quest to find tomorrow and with the help of her brother and cousins, Eileen decides to put some plans into action,” writes Cherbuck. “What will they do? Will her plans work? Will her questions be answered? Will they stay awake? Will tomorrow ever come?”
Published by Fulton Books, Marie Cherbuck’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong dream to write children’s books and promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Eileen’s quest. With colorful artwork and smart wordplay, “In Search of Tomorrow” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In Search of Tomorrow” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“In her quest to find tomorrow and with the help of her brother and cousins, Eileen decides to put some plans into action,” writes Cherbuck. “What will they do? Will her plans work? Will her questions be answered? Will they stay awake? Will tomorrow ever come?”
Published by Fulton Books, Marie Cherbuck’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong dream to write children’s books and promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Eileen’s quest. With colorful artwork and smart wordplay, “In Search of Tomorrow” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “In Search of Tomorrow” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories