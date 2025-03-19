Arturo Small’s New Book, "Take a Voyage Into the Life and Mind of a Man," is a Collection of Short Stories Exploring Universal Life Events and Experiences
Detroit, MI, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Arturo Small, a loving husband and father who has held a passion for writing since an early age, has completed his most recent book, “Take a Voyage into the Life and Mind of a Man”: a riveting series of short stories that reflect upon the everyday lives and experiences that will resonate with people from all backgrounds.
“The short stories you read are true events that occur in people’s everyday lives,” writes Small. “For instance, marriage, relationships, adolescence, abuse, infidelity, getting to know yourself, learning how to love and stimulate your king’s or queen’s mind, and how to treat each other. These are just some of the things in this book that you will explore.
“I also included some inspirational prayers in the book for my religious friends, as well as stories about my health encounters with life and death. This book covers a lot of daily activities and situations. By reading this, I hope you can walk away with some kind of enjoyment and see yourself in some of my stories.”
Published by Fulton Books, Arturo Small’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover universal themes of love, loss, and healing within its pages. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Take a Voyage into the Life and Mind of a Man” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Take a Voyage into the Life and Mind of a Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The short stories you read are true events that occur in people’s everyday lives,” writes Small. “For instance, marriage, relationships, adolescence, abuse, infidelity, getting to know yourself, learning how to love and stimulate your king’s or queen’s mind, and how to treat each other. These are just some of the things in this book that you will explore.
“I also included some inspirational prayers in the book for my religious friends, as well as stories about my health encounters with life and death. This book covers a lot of daily activities and situations. By reading this, I hope you can walk away with some kind of enjoyment and see yourself in some of my stories.”
Published by Fulton Books, Arturo Small’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover universal themes of love, loss, and healing within its pages. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Take a Voyage into the Life and Mind of a Man” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Take a Voyage into the Life and Mind of a Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories