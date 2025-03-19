Norma Jane Smith’s Newly Released "To The Moon" is a Delightful Tale of Imagination, Determination, and Discovering One’s Purpose
“To The Moon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Norma Jane Smith is a heartwarming children’s story that encourages readers to dream big, persevere, and embrace their unique purpose in life.
Fayetteville, GA, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “To The Moon”: a charming and inspirational story about dreaming beyond limitations and finding one’s true purpose. “To The Moon” is the creation of published author, Norma Jane Smith, a dedicated wife and grandmother who resides in Georgia.
Norma Jane Smith shares, “The story is about a rooster named Russell, who has an enormous imagination, big dreams, and lots of determination. He is always reminded that all a rooster is supposed to do is 'cock-a-doodle-doo.'
"When his cock-a-doodle-doo is lost, he realizes that he was meant to do more and that there is a whole universe for him to see.
"With a dream and lots of determination, he was going to make his dream come true.
"The question is—
"Did his dream really happen, or was it his imagination in a dream?
"Just like Russell, we were all created for a purpose. We are all meant to do more than just cock-a-doodle-doo. This leads to Russell’s next adventure, where he dreams of being the fastest race-car driver in the R.A.G. Time race.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Jane Smith’s new book is a whimsical and uplifting story that inspires readers of all ages to embrace creativity, perseverance, and the idea that everyone has a unique and meaningful purpose.
Consumers can purchase “To The Moon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To The Moon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Norma Jane Smith shares, “The story is about a rooster named Russell, who has an enormous imagination, big dreams, and lots of determination. He is always reminded that all a rooster is supposed to do is 'cock-a-doodle-doo.'
"When his cock-a-doodle-doo is lost, he realizes that he was meant to do more and that there is a whole universe for him to see.
"With a dream and lots of determination, he was going to make his dream come true.
"The question is—
"Did his dream really happen, or was it his imagination in a dream?
"Just like Russell, we were all created for a purpose. We are all meant to do more than just cock-a-doodle-doo. This leads to Russell’s next adventure, where he dreams of being the fastest race-car driver in the R.A.G. Time race.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Jane Smith’s new book is a whimsical and uplifting story that inspires readers of all ages to embrace creativity, perseverance, and the idea that everyone has a unique and meaningful purpose.
Consumers can purchase “To The Moon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To The Moon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories