Norma Jane Smith’s Newly Released "To The Moon" is a Delightful Tale of Imagination, Determination, and Discovering One’s Purpose

Fayetteville, GA, March 19, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “To The Moon”: a charming and inspirational story about dreaming beyond limitations and finding one’s true purpose. “To The Moon” is the creation of published author, Norma Jane Smith, a dedicated wife and grandmother who resides in Georgia.Norma Jane Smith shares, “The story is about a rooster named Russell, who has an enormous imagination, big dreams, and lots of determination. He is always reminded that all a rooster is supposed to do is 'cock-a-doodle-doo.'"When his cock-a-doodle-doo is lost, he realizes that he was meant to do more and that there is a whole universe for him to see."With a dream and lots of determination, he was going to make his dream come true."The question is—"Did his dream really happen, or was it his imagination in a dream?"Just like Russell, we were all created for a purpose. We are all meant to do more than just cock-a-doodle-doo. This leads to Russell’s next adventure, where he dreams of being the fastest race-car driver in the R.A.G. Time race.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Norma Jane Smith’s new book is a whimsical and uplifting story that inspires readers of all ages to embrace creativity, perseverance, and the idea that everyone has a unique and meaningful purpose.Consumers can purchase “To The Moon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “To The Moon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.